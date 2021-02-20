Global and China Outdoor Apparel & Equipment Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market is segmented into
Apparel
Shoes
Backpacks
Gear
Accessories
Equipment
Segment by Application, the Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market is segmented into
Game
Sport Activity
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Apparel & Equipment Market Share Analysis
Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Outdoor Apparel & Equipment business, the date to enter into the Outdoor Apparel & Equipment market, Outdoor Apparel & Equipment product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
ARCTERYX
JACK WOLFSKIN
MobiGarden
Beijing Toread Outdoor Products
Columbia
Marmot
THE NORTH FACE
NORTHLAND
BlackYak
Lafuma
Black Diamond
ARCTOS
Ozark
Highrock
Camel
Nextorch
Fire Maple
KingCamp
MBC
Snowwolf