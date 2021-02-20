Covid-19 Impact on Cookies Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Insight

Global Cookies Industry has grown gradually due to opening of trade between different countries. The forces of globalization have been pivotal to the growth of this market to a great extent. The want for newer product varieties in the cookie segment also serves as an important motivator for the growth of the market. Sharp upticks in the growth of the convenience foods due to fast paced lifestyles have motivated further growth of the sector. Covid-19 Impact on Cookies

Market Reports connected to the food and beverage sector amongst others recently made available by Market Research Future which concentrates on the scenarios in the sector. The industry is estimated to experience tremendous growth in the forecast period with a motivating CAGR rate which will generate a reasonable rate of revenue in the forecast period.

A cookie is a small, flat baked food. The key ingredients used in cookie production include flour, sugar, and oil or fat. There are also many add-on ingredients in a cookie, which include chocolate, oats, raisins, almond, cashews, pistachio, and others. Cookies are often referred to as biscuits in many countries. Freshly baked cookies are majorly sold through bakeries and online retailing channels whereas other types of processed cookies are sold through hypermarkets, specialty stores, convenience stores, superstores, and others.

Major Key Players Analysis

Bakeries NV (Belgium), Cadbury (U.K.), Mondelēz International (U.S.), Britannia (India), CEEMEA (U.K.), Leibniz-KEKS (Germany), GOTEBORGS Ballerina Cookies (Sweden) and Kellogg Co (U.S.)



Key Findings

Secondary data reveals that the cookies exports is projected to grow more than 2% annually post the year 2023.

The top 5 exporters of cookies are Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, U.K., Mexico and Canada.

Reasons to Buy

The study includes detailed Cookies Industry analysis encompassing macro and micro-markets.

It covers Covid-19 Impact on Cookies Market segmentation by major ingredients, form, product type, source, and region.

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns.

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for cookies consumption and allied companies providing details on the fast-growing segments and regions.

In addition, it will provide key findings that will help the companies to improve profitability by using supply chain strategies, cost effectiveness of various products mentioned in the report.

The data used in the report is primarily based on primary interviews with the major producing companies and industry experts and supported by authentic industry data from secondary sources.

Industry Updates

Mar 2018 The Real Coconut who specializes in making popular organic and non-GMO coconut flour tortilla tortillas and chips, will be shortly debuting plantain flour cookies. The cookies have been inspired by Mexico. The Real Coconut is breaking through the revolutionary plantain flour cookies category and establishing The Real Coconut as the distinguished alternative flour trendsetter in the natural foods industry.

Aug 2017 Mondelēz has recently launched a fresh chocolate chip cookie range which is its second biscuit new product development since obtaining the license from Burton’s Biscuits previously. The new product offering called Cadbury Crunchy Melts is a three-strong selection which is being retailed in Double Indulgence, Chocolate Centre and Soft Cookie Centre variants in multipacks of 156g. The cookies have a soft melting center and can be consumed by heating in the microwave or eaten cold. The introduction of this product is on the back of the roll-out of Cadbury Roundy, which has delivered sales worth £2.1m in its first 10 weeks in the sector.