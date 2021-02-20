Defense Cyber Security Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Defense Cyber Security Scope and Market Size

Defense Cyber Security market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Defense Cyber Security market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Network

Cloud

Application

End-point

Wireless

Market segment by Application, split into

Threat Intelligence & Response Management

Identity & Access Management

Data Loss Prevention Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Unified Threat Management

Enterprise Risk and Compliance

Managed Security

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Defense Cyber Security market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Defense Cyber Security market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Intel Security

Cisco Systems

Dell

Kaspersky

IBM

Check Point Software

Symantec

Verizon

Fortinet

FireEye

