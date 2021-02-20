Global IDENTITY THEFT PROTECTION SERVICES Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019-2026

Identity theft is a crime, a type of fraud in which an imposter steals individual information of another person (or a company) and uses it by pretending to be someone else in order to gain some benefit (e.g. money or goods). An identity theft can cause a victim both a financial and emotional damage and also a waste of time and energy needed to avoid consequences of the fraud.

It’s a highly competitive business market. The players may provide products and services comparable or superior, or at lower prices, adapt more quickly to evolving industry trends or changing market requirements, increase their emphasis on products and services, enter the markets. Any of these factors could reduce the player’s market share or decrease the player’s revenue.

The market is growing at a very rapid pace and with rise in technological innovation, competition and M&A activities in the industry many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new manufacturer entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

In 2018, the global Identity Theft Protection Services market size was 6650 million US$ and it is expected to reach 24100 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity Theft Protection Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity Theft Protection Services development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

LifeLock (Symantec)

Experian

Equifax

TransUnion

FICO

Affinion

LexisNexis

Intersections

CSID

AllClear ID

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Credit Card Fraud

Employment or Tax-Related Fraud

Phone or Utility Fraud

Bank Fraud

Market segment by Application, split into

Consumer

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity Theft Protection Services status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity Theft Protection Services development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity Theft Protection Services are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

