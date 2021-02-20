Global BUSINESS TRAVEL INSURANCE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2022

This report studies the global Business Travel Insurance market, analyzes and researches the Business Travel Insurance development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Assicurazioni Genarali S.P.A. (Italy)

Allianz SE (Germany)

Seven Corners Inc. (U.S.)

Travel Safe Insurance (U.S.)

USI Insurance Services LLC (U.S.)

MH Ross Travel Insurance Services Inc. (U.S.)

American International Group (U.S.)

AXA Group (France)

Insure and Go Insurance Services Ltd. (UK)

Chubb Ltd. (U.S.)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Business Travel Insurance can be split into

Single Trip Travel Insurance

Annual Multi-trip Travel Insurance

Market segment by Application, Business Travel Insurance can be split into

Insurance Trade

Insurance Company

Bank

Insurance Broker

Insurance Aggregator

Others

