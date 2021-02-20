Global Coating Resins Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

The global Coating Resins market is valued at US$ 25570 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 31290 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on Coating Resins volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Coating Resins market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Market Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

Segment by Type, the Coating Resins market is segmented into

Acrylic

Alkyd

Vinyl

Epoxy

Amino

Unsaturated Polyester

Saturated Polyester

Others

Segment by Application

Architectural Coatings

Automotive Coatings

General Industrial Coatings

High Performance Coatings

Wood Coatings

Packaging Coatings

Others

