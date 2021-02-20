Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Checkpoint
Cisco
Corero Network Security
Dell
Extreme Networks
HP
IBM
Juniper Networks
Mcafee
Nsfocus
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Host Based IDS/IPS
Network Based IDS/IPS
Wireless IDS/IPS
On-Premise & Cloud Deployment
Market segment by Application, split into
Banking, Financial Services, Insurance
Aerospace
Medical Science, Life Science
Retail
Transport
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.