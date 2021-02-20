Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Checkpoint

Cisco

Corero Network Security

Dell

Extreme Networks

HP

IBM

Juniper Networks

Mcafee

Nsfocus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Host Based IDS/IPS

Network Based IDS/IPS

Wireless IDS/IPS

On-Premise & Cloud Deployment

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, Insurance

Aerospace

Medical Science, Life Science

Retail

Transport

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.