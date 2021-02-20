Global Contact AdhesiveMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

The global Contact Adhesive market is valued at US$ 4936.7 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 4340.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -1.8% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Contact Adhesive volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Contact Adhesive market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
Market Segment Analysis
Segment by Application
Woodworking
Automotive
Construction
Leather & footwear
Others
Global Contact Adhesive Market: Regional Analysis
The Contact Adhesive market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Contact Adhesive market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
