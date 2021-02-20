High Performance Data Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast year

The global high-performance data analytics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.8% during 2017-2022. The markets for intensive advanced commercial data analytics and HPC (high-performance computing) have been converting into one form, a growing fusion market which is known as high-performance data analysis. High-performance data analytics is an advance technology that offers data solutions to analytics services such as streaming analytics, modeling and visualization, examining data analysis and developing architecture analysis. It is increasing the demand in businesses which required taking a quick decision to gain advantages over the competitors. The key aspects that are developing the high performance data analytics market includes increasing data analytics in enterprises and, enriching acceptance across varied industry users, ability of potent HPC systems, enable to process data at high resolutions. However, high investment cost and stringent government rules & regulation may limit the market growth, these factors may impact on the demand for high performance data analytics over the next few years.

The high-performance data analytics market can be segmented majorly into four parts on the basis of the component, data type, deployment mode and end user. The component segment is further segmented into hardware, software, and services. Software and services are the leading and having a largest market share. On the basis of deployment mode, high-performance data analytics market can be segmented into On-premises and On-demand. On the basis of data type, high-performance data analytics market is further segmented into unstructured, semi-structured and structured. On the basis of end user, high performance data analytics market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, manufacturing, academia and research, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, energy and utility, retail and consumer goods, transportation and logistics, it and telecommunication and others.

Geographical insights

North America has largest market share followed by Europe due to the high demand for high-performance data analytics in many industries. Also, the high investment in this market, the existence of active collaboration among various enterprises, growing applications in areas such as academic research, healthcare, media and entertainment are few factors driving the growth in the regional market. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth over the forecast period. The growing economic development in this region is likely to open new centers of growth.

Competitive Insights:

The main players functioning in the global high-performance data analytics market include, Cisco systems & SAP SE, Hewlett-Packard enterprise, Cray Inc., Dell Inc., Juniper Networks, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and Teradata & SAS Institute. These players are mainly focused on the competitive strategies such as new product development initiatives, mergers & acquisitions and geographical expansion. In 2017, the Mellanox collaborates with VMware to accelerate applications in virtualized data centers.

Market segmentation:

High-performance data analytics market is segmented on the basis of the component, data type, deployment mode and user.

High-performance data analytics market research and analysis, by component.

High-performance data analytics market research and analysis, by data type.

3. High-performance data analytics market research and analysis, by deployment mode.

4. High-performance data analytics market research and analysis, by the user.

The Report Covers:

• Comprehensive research methodology of high-performance data analytics market.

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the high-performance data analytics market.

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the high-performance data analytics market.

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.