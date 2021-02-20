Global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
This report focuses on Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bi-axially Oriented Polypropylene Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Toray Plastics
Profol
Company three
INNOVIAan
Jindal Films Americas LLC
Vibac
Treofan
SIBUR
Impex Global, LLC
MANUCOR SPA
Gettel Group
FlexFilm
Cosmo Film
FuRong
Braskem
Kinlead
FSPG
Taghleef Industries
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thickness, <20 um
Thickness, 20-29 um
Thickness, 30-40 um
Segment by Application
Food &Beverage Packaging
Medical& Health Care Product Packaging
Electronics Packaging
Cigarette Packaging
Label
OthersSegment by Application
Flooring
Furniture
Architecture
Other