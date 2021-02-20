Categories
Impact on Iot In Seed Coating MaterialsMarket Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

  • The prime method to enhance seed
  • performance is the addition of synthetic chemicals to protect the seeds from
  • Seed coating materials are gaining attraction among the seed
  • manufacturers to produce high-quality seeds. Additionally, increasing demand
  • for agricultural products in the growing population, to meet up the heavy demands
  • is considered to be a key reason for the market growth. The associated benefit
  • such as insecticide resistance and disease resistance has allowed high adoption
  • among farmers towards the use of coated seeds.

  • Market Forecast:
  • Crops produced from coated seeds are
  • largely beneficial for primary producers owing to important agronomic
  • characteristics such as controlled germination, herbicide tolerance, pest &
  • disease resistance, and insect resistance. Coated seeds using polymers and
  • other coating materials have shown a huge acceptance among the farmers owing to
  • growing awareness and benefits associated with the use of coated seeds. Seed
  • coating materials are gaining popularity in the seed industry owing to various
  • associated benefits, which is likely to surge the global seed coating materials

  • Certified seed coating materials are
  • more reliable and contribute towards more profits. The main notion of seed
  • coating materials is to decrease the cost & quantity of inputs required to
  • grow the crop and modify basic agronomic properties. However, heavy expenses
  • incurred on seed coating process, and stringent government guidelines on the
  • use of seed coating materials are considered to be a major challenge to this
  • Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the
  • estimated CAGR of 8.0% of seed coating materials market during the forecast
  • period 2017-2023.

  • Downstream analysis
  • The seed coating materials market is
  • segmented into type and crop type.
  • On the basis of type, it is
  • segmented into polymers, colorants, binders, and others. Among all, the
  • polymers segment is dominating. The significant reason for this growth is its
  • wide range of use owing to their functional qualities and nutritive value.
  • On the basis of crop type, it is

  • segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, pulses &
  • oilseeds, and others. Among all, the cereals & grains segment is dominating
  • the market.
  • Regional Analysis
  • The global seed coating materials
  • market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the
  • world (RoW). North America is dominating the seed coating materials market.
  • This is attributed to the increasing consumption of seed coating materials due
  • to the increasing population and demand for new and enhanced agricultural
  • Additionally, the major key players are actively involved in research
  • & developments to develop products conforming to North American regulations

