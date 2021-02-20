Global FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2027

Market Highlights

Global FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market is expected to have a market value of USD 6,812.03 Million by 2027. An FFP mask, a type of mask certified by the European Union, protects against particulates such as dust particles. It is also called a respiratory protection mask or simply a respirator. The number of reported COVID-19 cases has increased rapidly in several EU countries. Consequently, there have been shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE), in particular, respirators, or filtering face pieces (FFP) categories 2 and 3 (FFP2/FFP3).

Segment Analysis

Global FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market is segmented based on Type and Application.The FFP2 grade protective masks market, by type, has been segmented into flat-fold type and cup style. The large share of flat-fold design is due to its benefits, such as saving space and individual packaging.The global FFP2 grade protective masks market, by application, has been segmented into individual and medical institutions. The individual application segment held the largest share owing to the increase in R&D activities by major research institutions across the world.

Regional Analysis

The global FFP2 grade protective masks market, based on region, has been divided into the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.The FFP2 grade protective masks market in Asia-Pacific has been segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The outbreak of COVID-19 has increased the production capacity and also encouraged new entrants in the market. For instance, as per the New York Times, Taiwan donated more than 12 million face masks to countries that are severely hit by the pandemic.The Americas has been segmented into North America and Latin America, with the North American market further divided into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The increasing COVID-19 cases in the region are expected to support the growth of the market. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were around 2,932,596 cases of coronavirus in the US on July 7, 2020.The European FFP2 grade protective masks market has been further segmented into Germany, France, the UK, Russia, Italy, and the rest of Western Europe. Increasing strategic initiatives by the prominent players in the market act as an important factor for the growth of the FFP2 masks market in this region. For instance, in May 2020, Honeywell expanded face mask production in Europe with a new manufacturing line in the UK.The Middle East & Africa FFP2 grade protective masks market is segmented into two major regions, namely the Middle East and Africa. The Middle East market has been further divided into GCC countries, Israel, and Turkey. The growth of the FFP2 grade protective masks market in the Middle East & Africa can be attributed to factors such as the developing healthcare infrastructure, increasing cases of respiratory diseases, and budding medical device industry in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

Key Players

MRFR recognizes the following companies as the Key Players in the Global FFP2 Grade Protective Masks Market — 3M (US), Honeywell (US), Ansell Ltd (Australia), Kimberly-Clark (US), CM Mask (China), Hakugen Earth (Japan), Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Shanghai YunQing Industrial Co., Ltd (China), Winner Medical (China), and the Gerson Company (US).

