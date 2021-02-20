Performance Enhancing Drugs Market Gaining Revolution with Major Technology Giants

Market Highlights

Performance-enhancing drugs are the chemical agents that are used to enhance the athletic performance. The use of such drugs induces various effects on the body of the recipient, which includes muscle enlargement, increased blood’s oxygen carrying capacity, and many others. Majority of the performance-enhancing drugs are used as ergogenic aids.

However, nootropic class of performance-enhancing drugs are used to improve mental abilities. In 2015, according to Health Research Funding, ~1,084,000 Americans were reported to use anabolic performance enhancing drugs.

Approximately 57% of the steroid users said that they would continue to use steroids even if it shortens there life. Such trends in the usage and acceptance of performance-enhancing drugs are projected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period.

Get Sample Copy of Report:https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4695

The global performance enhancing drugs market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Segmentation

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into ergogenic aids, nootropic, and others. The ergogenic aids segment by types is sub-segmented into anabolic steroids, dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), human growth hormone, and others. The nootropic segment by types is further segmented into racetams, ampakines, choline & acetylcholine intermediates, and others.

On the basis of the products, the market is categorized into pills, injections, patches, and others. On the basis of the end users, the market is segmented into athletes, body builders, students, militaries, and others.

Read More News Like:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/beauty-devices-market-in-asia-pacific-by-trend-news-business-growth-top-key-players-update-and-research-methodology-by-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-04?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/blood-coagulants-market-growth-factors-applications-regional-analysis-key-players-and-forecasts-by-2023-mrfr-2021-01-04?tesla=y

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/crohns-disease-market-sales-growth-drivers-opportunities-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025-2021-01-05

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-migraine-market-driven-by-the-growing-prevalence-due-to-emotional-imbalances-mrfr-2021-01-05?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/esophageal-cancer-market-increasing-demand-with-key-players-like-amgen-inc-boehringer-ingelheim-gmbh-johnson-johnson-eli-lilly-and-company-merck-co-inc-f-hoffmann-la-roche-2021-01-05?tesla=y