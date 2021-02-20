Global Ear Infection Treatment Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2023

An ear infection market occurs due to invasion by bacteria or virus causing pain, inflammation and fluid build-up in the ear. Most ear infections are acute but chronic ear infections can cause permanent damage to the middle and inner ear. Eustachian tubes, small tubes running from ear to the back of the throat, get swollen or blocked causing fluid to build up in the middle ear.

The causes of Eustachian tube blockage include allergies, colds, sinus infections, excess mucus, etc. Other factors that increase the risk of developing an ear infection are altitude changes, climate changes, recent illness, exposure to cigarette smoke, etc. Common symptoms of ear infections include pain, persistent feeling of pressure inside the ear, pus like ear drainage, hearing loss etc. Serious complications include hearing loss, speech or language delay in children, infection of the mastoid bone in the skull (mastoiditis), bacterial infection of the membranes covering the brain and spinal cord (meningitis), ruptured eardrum and other.

Ear Infection Treatment Industry Segments:

The global ear infection treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, pathogen diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as outer ear, middle ear, inner ear.

Based on the pathogen, the market has been segmented as bacteria, virus and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as hearing test, microbial test, otoscopy and tympanometry, Computerized Tomography (CT), other.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

The market drivers for global ear infection treatment market are rise in risk factors, increasing awareness regarding the severity of untreated ear infection, development of healthcare, technological development in diagnostic devices and surgery segment especially the advancements in minimally invasive surgery etc. The market restraints are the complications of surgery, high cost of treatment, emergence of bacterial resistance, etc.

Key Players in the Global Ear Infection Treatment Market:

American Diagnostic Corporation, Pfizer plc., Heine USA Ltd., , Welch Allyn, TorquePharma, Medtronic, Intersect ENT, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Grace Medical, American Diagnostic Corporation and others.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

