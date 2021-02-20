Global Stable Isotopes Detailed Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Stable Isotopes industry.
This report splits Stable Isotopes market by Product Category, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.
This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:
Major Companies
Cambridge Isotope Laboratories (USA)
Center of Molecular Research (Russia)
JSC Isotope (Russia)
JSC Atomenergoprom (Russia)
Shanghai Engineering Research Center (China)
Urenco (UK)
LANL (USA)
ORNL (USA)
3M (Ceradyne) (USA)
Marshall Isotopes (Israel)
SI Science (Japan)
Medical Isotopes (USA)
Main Regions
North America
United States
Canada
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Others
Europe
Germany
United Kingdom
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherland
Others
Asia & Pacific
China
Japan
India
Korea
Australia
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Vietnam
Singapore
Malaysia
Others
Africa & Middle East
South Africa
Egypt
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
Iran
Others
Main Product Type
Stable Isotopes Market, by Product Category
2H
13C
15N
18O
Others
Stable Isotopes Market, by
Main Applications
Scientific Research
Medical
Industrial
