Global Colorimeters Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Market Highlights

The global colorimeters market is accounted for the market value of USD 90.5 million in the year 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The colorimeter is a device used for detecting color and determine the concentration of a given sample. This instrument is widely used in clinical diagnostics labs, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and others end users for various purposes.

Increasing dental diseases and increasing awareness about dental aesthetics are expected to drive the growth of the market. On the other hand, the lack of skilled professionals would restrain market growth over the assessment period.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global colorimeters market owing to the presence of a well-established player, increasing dental diseases, and increasing awareness about dental aesthetics. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global colorimeters market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the increasing awareness about dental aesthetics. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa is expected to account for the least market share in the global colorimeters market.

Segmentation

The global colorimeters market has been segmented into product type, end user, and region.

Based on product type, the colorimeters market is segmented into digital colorimeter and manual colorimeter. The digital colorimeter segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

Based on end user, the colorimeters market is segmented into clinical diagnostics labs, pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, and others. The clinical diagnostics labs segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global colorimeters market are Zfx GmbH (Germany), Merck KGaA (Germany), VITA Zahnfabrik (Germany), The Tintometer Ltd (UK), and MHT Optic Research AG (Switzerland).

