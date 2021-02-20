Global Drip Lines Detailed Market Research Report 2017-2026.

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Drip Lines industry.

This report splits Drip Lines market by Materials, by Diameter, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

agrotop GmbH

AKPLAS

ARDENT PLASTIK SAN.VE TIC.LTD.STI

Azud

Eurodrip

INDUSTRIE BONI Srl

IRRIGAZIONE VENETA Srl

Irriline Technologies Corp.

Irritec

ISKO PLASTIK VE KALIP SAN.TIC.A.S.

PLAST PROJECT Srl

Plastic-Puglia srl

Rain Bird Agri-Products Division

Rivulis Irrigation S.A.S.

SAB SpA

SOAPLAST srl

Toro

VYRSA S.A.

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

Drip Lines Market, by Materials

Plastic

Rubber

Polyester Sheath

Silicone

Drip Lines Market, by Diameter

< 10cm

11 – 20cm

21 – 30cm

31 – 40cm

> 41cm

Main Applications

Farm

Greenhouse

Garden

