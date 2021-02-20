Global Kidney Biopsy Market Research Report 2017-2023

Kidney Biopsy Market Research Report Insight and Industry Analysis By Type (Percutaneous and Surgical Biopsy), Indication (Hematuria, Kidney Failure, Proteinuria, Kidney Transplant), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Tertiary Care Centers, Urology Centers) – Global Forecast till 2023

Kidney Biopsy Market Overview

The global kidney biopsy market is expected to exhibit a strong 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The report uses industry-standard analytical tools and methods to profile the global kidney biopsy market and provide a comprehensive overview of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period. The leading drivers and restraints operating on the global kidney biopsy market are also profiled in the report in order to provide readers with a comprehensive report on the market’s growth trajectory in the coming years. The competitive landscape of the global kidney biopsy market is also explained in the report with the help of company profiles of all the leading players operating in the market.

Kidney biopsy is a surgical operation intended to remove a sample from the kidney for testing. The growing prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) around the world is likely to be a major driver for the global kidney biopsy market over the forecast period. Chronic kidney disease is a serious medical condition and yet doesn’t present with significant symptoms, making it a silent killer. The kidneys are among the most important organs for overall health, and play a crucial role in removing toxins such as urea from the body. Protein digestion is also closely associated with the function of the kidneys, as kidneys digest the leftover proteins and are responsible for removing excess protein left over in the body after digestion. The growing prevalence of high-protein diets has been a key factor responsible for the growth of the kidney biopsy market, as it has been responsible for a significant increase in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease.

The rising need for better diagnostic methods and treatments for kidney diseases is likely to be a major driver for the global kidney biopsy market over the forecast period. Kidney diseases represent a significant burden on the healthcare sector, especially in developing regions, where awareness about them is still lacking and many more people fall prey to them than in developed regions. This is likely to result in developing economies playing a key role in the development of the kidney biopsy market in the coming years. Developments in the process and technology of kidney biopsies are likely to be developed in emerging economies, where the healthcare sector has exhibited steady growth in the recent past. Major players operating in developed economies are likely to be crucial to this transformation, as they currently hold the capacity to carry out kidney biopsies in a safe and efficient manner.

Kidney Biopsy Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global kidney biopsy market include

Argon Medical Devices Inc.

CareFusion

Focal Therapeutics Inc.

Creganna

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Scion Medical Technologies LLC

Precision Biopsy LLC

Intact Medical Corporation

Hologic Inc.

Devicor Medical Products Inc.

C. R. Bard Inc.

Cook Medical

Boston Scientific Corporation

Leading players in the global kidney biopsy market are likely to focus on product development and advancement in the coming years.

Kidney Biopsy Market Segmentation:

The global kidney biopsy market is segmented on the basis of type, indication, and end user.

On the basis of diagnosis, the kidney biopsy market is segmented into percutaneous biopsy and surgical biopsy.

On the basis of indication, the global kidney biopsy market is segmented into hematuria, kidney failure, proteinuria, kidney transplant, and others.

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, tertiary care centers, urology centers, and others.

Kidney Biopsy Market Regional Analysis:

The Americas is the largest regional market in the global kidney biopsy market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate in the market in the coming years due to the rapid growth of the healthcare sector in the region. Widespread availability of government reimbursement schemes in the Americas and Europe, especially in North America and Western Europe, is also likely to be a major driver for the global kidney biopsy market over the forecast period.

