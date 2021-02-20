Global Telecom Analytics Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Telecom analytics is a type of business intelligence specifically applied and packaged to satisfy the complex needs of telecommunication organizations. Telecom analytics is aimed at decreasing operational costs and maximizing profits by increasing sales, reducing fraud and improving risk management.

The overall Telecom Analytics Market size has been further derived on the basis of the user types, which include enterprises and telecom operators, present across all the geographic regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

In 2018, the global Telecom Analytics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Dell-EMC

Oracle

IBM

Sap AG

Microsoft

Cisco

Accenture

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise

Teradata

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Enterprises

Telecom operators

Market segment by Application, split into

Customer analytics

Network analytics

Market analytics

Services analytics

Price analytics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecom Analytics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecom Analytics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Telecom Analytics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.