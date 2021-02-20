Global RealTime Payments Market research Report 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global RealTime Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the RealTime Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

ACI Worldwide

FIS

Fiserv

PayPal

Wirecard

Mastercard

Worldline

Temenos

Visa

Apple

Alipay (Ant Financial)

Global Payments

Capegemini

Icon Solutions

REPAY

IntegraPay

SIA

Obopay

Ripple

Pelican

Finastra

Nets

FSS

INTELLIGENT PAYMENTS

Montran

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Person-to-Person (P2P)

Person-to-Business (P2B)

Business-to-Person (B2P)

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Energy and Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global RealTime Payments status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the RealTime Payments development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of RealTime Payments are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

