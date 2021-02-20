Global Express Parcel Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Express Parcel Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Express Parcel Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
FedEx
UPS
A-1 Express
BDP
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Allied Express
Aramex
American Expediting
Antron Express
DX Group
General Logistics Systems
Deliv
Unique Air Express
Yodel
One World Express
Tuffnells Parcels Express
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Air Transport
Land Transport
Sea Transport
Market segment by Application, split into
Business-To-Business (B2B)
Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
Consumer-To-Consumer (C2C)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America