Global Baby Wipes IndustryStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Baby wipes are disposable cloth used for cleaning up the skin of infants. They are usually soaked with anti-bacterial or cleansing agents. They are usually packaged in a plastic container to keep their retention ability intact. The global baby wipes market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) contains the upcoming trends, drivers, and challenges to be faced by traders and baby care product manufacturers for the period of 2017 to 2023.

Market Overview

significant mark by 2023 owing to the large birth witnessed globally. The market demand can rise in the coming years due to its disposable nature, convenience of use, awareness of hygiene, and economical prices. The shift to natural blends to produce baby wipes due to the reported cases of rashes and itchiness caused by synthetic materials can bode well for the market.

Rising investments in research and development by product manufacturers for increasing the moisture retention capacity is likely to drive the market growth. The high sales of dry wipes as compared to wet wipes due to its portable and lightweight nature is an indicator of the large scope of baby wipes. Furthermore, incessant travelling, patient cleaning, and hand cleaning can induce its high demand and amp up the market revenue earnings till 2023.

Segmentation

The global baby wipes market is segmented by material, end-user, and distribution channel.

By material, the market is segmented into natural, synthetic, and blended. The synthetic segment is expected to dominate during the forecast period due to its low production costs and familiarity and connect with users. But it may lose its share to the natural segment due to rising consumer preference for products derived from natural ingredients. The rise of disposable income levels of consumers can be a likely determinant for the segment growth. Lastly, the blended segment may enjoy a respectable growth rate during the forecasted timespan due to its skin-friendly nature.

By type, the market is segmented into dry and wet. Dry wipes are predicted to reign supreme till the end of the forecast period due to their high absorbency rate. However, the wet wipes segment is anticipated to increase its market share due to being laced with anti-bacterial agents. It can witness a high demand in developed regions due to its disposable nature and high per capita income rate of consumers.

The market has been classified based on distribution channel into store-based and non-store-based. The store-based segment can continue its reign till 2023 due to the large distribution network and agreements between wipes manufacturers and retail and wholesale stores. On the other hand, the non-store-based segment can expand its reach in the market due to the preference of online shopping and penetration of smartphones which host ecommerce store applications.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW) are the regions discussed with respect to the market report.

North America can dominate the global baby wipes market due to high demand for natural baby wipes and consumer awareness. The efficiency of the products which can be convenient and timesaving can culminate in high earnings for the market.

On the other hand, the APAC region is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast timespan due to the large populace and a surge in disposable income levels of consumers. Other factors facilitating market growth include consumer awareness of baby wipes and penetration of online retail stores.

Competition Outlook

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA, D&G Laboratories Inc., Seventh Generation, Inc., Irish Breeze UC, S. C. Johnson & Son, P&G, The Honest Company, Inc., Bodywise Limited, Unicharm Corporation, and others are notable industry participants of the global baby wipes market.

