Global Freelancer Management Software (FMS) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Freelance Management Software allows an employer to locate and hire freelancers for work. Additionally, many FMS allow hirers to track, manage and pay for work performed by their contracted workforce all within its system.
In 2018, the global Freelancer Management Software (FMS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Freelancer Management Software (FMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Freelancer Management Software (FMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Kalo Industries
Shortlist
Upwork
Freelancer.com
WorkMarket (ADP)
Guru.com
OnForce
Field Nation
CrowdSource
Expert360
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud-Based
On-Premise
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Freelancer Management Software (FMS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Freelancer Management Software (FMS) development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Freelancer Management Software (FMS) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.