Global and China Computer Assisted Coding Market research Report 2020-2030

Global smart cities market will reach $4,269.3 billion by 2030, growing by 17.3% annually over 2020-2030 owing to growing urbanization & government initiatives, rising need for resource management due to overpopulation, and emerging technological advancements in 5G, AI, big data, IoT, cloud and edge computing.

Highlighted with 91 tables and 115 figures, this 215-page report “Global Smart Cities Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (Citizen Service, Transportation, Utilities, Home & Building), Business Model (BOM, BOO, BOT, OBM), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a holistic research of the entire global smart cities market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2016-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart cities market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Application, Business Model, and Region.

Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Infrastructure & Hardware

• Smart Devices

• Embedded Objects

• Smart Sensors

• Other Hardware

Software & Solutions

• Software & Applications

• Communication Optimization

• Data Collection & Analysis

• Other Solutions

Services

• Professional Services

• Managed Services

Based on Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Smart Transportation

• Parking Management

• Ticketing & Travel Management

• Traffic Management

• Passenger Information Management System

• Freight Information System

• Other Smart Transportation Systems

Smart Utilities

• Energy management

• Advanced Metering Infrastructure

• Smart Grid

• Water Management

• Distribution Management

• Other Smart Utilities

Smart Governance

• E-Governance Solutions

• Smart Public Safety

• Law Enforcement

• City Planning

• Other Governance Services

Smart Home & Building

• Building Automation System

• Energy Management Systems

• Parking Management System

• Emergency Management System

• Other Smart Building Systems

Smart Citizen Service

• Smart Education

• Smart Healthcare

• Emergency Response System

• Video Surveillance System

• Assisted Living Solution

• Other Citizen Services

Smart Mobility

• Electric Vehicle Charging

• Tunnel Management

• Tolling Management

• Other Mobility Solutions

Other Applications

Based on Business Model, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Build Operate Manage (BOM)

• Build Own Operate (BOO)

• Build Operate Transfer (BOT)

• Open Business Model (OBM)

• Other Business Models

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Component, Application, and Business Model over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global smart cities market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

ABB Ltd.

Accenture Plc

Alphabet Inc.

AT&T

Cisco Systems Inc.

Ericsson

Foxconn Electronics Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

General Electric Company

Hitachi

Honeywell

Huawei Technologies

IBM Corporation

INTEL Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

