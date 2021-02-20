Global Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Global soft tissue sarcoma market is projected to grow at a splendid 8.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2017-2023). This is a rare cancer that grow from soft tissues mainly deep skin tissues, nerves, fats, muscles and blood vessels. It can develop in just any part of the human body but mostly starts in the legs or arms. Apart from the legs or arms, it can be found in the internal organs, neck area, head, trunk and behind the abdominal cavity. The diagnosis method includes various physical examination including a biopsy, PET scan, ultrasound, MRI, CT scan, and X-ray imaging. These examinations together with other tests are vital for planning an appropriate treatment method for soft tissue sarcoma. Surgical removal though is the most widely used treatment, yet chemotherapy and radiation too may be suggested resting on the aggressiveness, location, type and size of the tumor. When it comes to types, there are about 50 types but of these the most common soft tissue sarcomas include undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma, liposarcoma, abdominal sarcoma and leiomyosarcoma. Determining its causes is difficult, however, exposure to specific chemicals such as dioxins and phenoxyacetic herbicides, previous radiotherapy exposure, specific genetic conditions and old age are predicted to boost the risk of this cancer.

​There are abundant factors that is propelling the growth of the soft tissue sarcoma market. These factors as per the MRFR (Market Research Future) report include increase in incidence as well as prevalence of different forms of soft tissue sarcomas, huge pipeline of drugs, strong focus on R&D for enhancing the treatment choices accessible such as biological therapies and targeted therapies, awareness amid people, rise in approvals to manufacture generics and increase in funding exclusively for research. The additional factors that is driving the market growth include rising healthcare expenditure, increase in quality patient care and increasing adoption of new drugs. On the contrary, side effects related to cancer treatment, soaring cost of treatment, strict government regulations, increasing rates of failure in clinical trials, soaring cost of radiation therapy and chemotherapy are factors that may impede the growth of the soft tissue sarcoma market.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Segmentation

MRFR report offers a broad segmental analysis of the soft tissue sarcoma market on the basis of disease type, treatment, end-users and distribution channel.

Based on treatment type, it is segmented into radiation therapy, anti-angiogenesis, chemotherapy, and targeted therapy. Radiation therapy is again segmented into external and internal radiation therapy. Of these, chemotherapy will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period.

Based on disease type, the soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into metastatic sarcoma, regional sarcoma and local sarcoma.

Based on distribution channel, it is segmented into retail pharmacies, hospital pharmacies and others.

Based on end user, the soft tissue sarcoma market is segmented into long-term care centers, oncology centers and hospitals. Of these, hospitals will dominate the market during the forecast period.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Regional Analysis

By region, the soft tissue sarcoma market covers growth opportunities and latest trends across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa. Of these, Americas account for the largest share in the market. Factors that are boosting the market growth here include presence of healthcare infrastructure that is well-established, increase in focus on healthcare, increasing awareness about soft tissue sarcoma and increasing incidences of soft tissue sarcomas. The soft tissue sarcoma market in Europe will hold the second major share during the forecast period due to boost in research and development activities for creating new drugs coupled with change in lifestyle. The market here is projected to grow tremendously.

Soft Tissue Sarcoma Market Key Players

Leading players profiled in the soft tissue sarcoma market include Celgene Corporation (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Genentech) (Switzerland), Bristol-Myers Squibb (U.S.), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc. (U.K.) and others.

​Soft Tissue Sarcoma Industry News

March 2019 – Nanobiotix SA, the French partner of PharmaEngine Inc has received the approval of the European market for PEP503 (NBTXR3) to allow in the EU the commercialization of nanoparticle radio-enhancer to treat locally advanced soft-tissue sarcoma.