Global Corrugated Packaging Research Report 2025

Global Corrugated Packaging Market Insights and Forecast to 2026
Corrugated Packaging market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Corrugated Packaging market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Corrugated Packaging market is segmented into
Single Wall Board
Single Face Board
Double Wall Board
Triple Wall Board
Segment by Application, the Corrugated Packaging market is segmented into
Food & Beverages
Electrical & Electronics
Home Care Products
Personal Care Products
Ecommerce
Transportation & Logistics
Healthcare
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The Corrugated Packaging market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).
The key regions covered in the Corrugated Packaging market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competitive Landscape and Corrugated Packaging Market Share Analysis
Corrugated Packaging market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Corrugated Packaging business, the date to enter into the Corrugated Packaging market, Corrugated Packaging product introduction, recent developments, etc.
The major vendors covered:
DS Smith Packaging
Packaging
International Paper
Menasha
Corrugated Container
Atlantic Corrugated Box
Wisconsin Packaging
Arabian Packaging
Cascades
Klabin
GWP
Mondi
TGI Packaging
Georgia-Pacific
Smurfit Kappa
Westrock
Rengo
Saica
Pratt Industries
Oji Holdings
