Global Competitive Intelligence Software Market research Report 2019-2025

Competitive Intelligence software automates all repetitive intelligence activities from data collection to information management, analysis and sharing. It helps companies better understand and respond more quickly to competitive actions, competitors, technological advancements, changes to their image, business opportunities, and mergers and acquisitions. It enables users to instantly visualize trends, correlations from various source of information. It is used by executives and managers in making strategic decisions for an organization.

In 2018, the global Competitive Intelligence Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Competitive Intelligence Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Competitive Intelligence Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

SAS

TIBCO

Comintelli

Prisync

Aqute Intelligence

Competera

SEMrush

Megaputer Intelligence

Cipher Systems

Digimind

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise

Cloud-based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Competitive Intelligence Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

