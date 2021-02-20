Global NEWSQL Database Research Report 2025

Global NEWSQL Database Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025

NewSQL is a class of modern relational database management systems that seek to provide the same scalable performance of NoSQL systems for online transaction processing (OLTP) read-write workloads while still maintaining the ACID guarantees of a traditional database system.

In 2018, the global NEWSQL Database market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global NEWSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the NEWSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Oracle

SAP

Amazon

Pivotal

Altibase

MemSQL

TIBCO

VoltDB

Google

Cockroach Labs

MariaDB

ScaleArc (Ignite Technologies)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

New Architectures

Transparent Sharding Middleware

Database-as-a-Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Enterprise

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global NEWSQL Database status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the NEWSQL Database development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of NEWSQL Database are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

