Global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market research Report 2018-2023

Market Overview:

Polyvinylpyrrolidone (PVP), also known as polyvidone or povidone, is a polymer derived from N-vinylpyrrolidone monomer. PVP is available in liquid or solid state under different forms such as powder, aqueous, and organic solutions. It is soluble in water and other polar solvents and offers excellent film forming, anti-microbial, moisture holding, and non-allergic properties.

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone as an excipient and binder from pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry. The increasing demand for cosmetics owing to the hair and skin concerns is also expected to propel the market growth. Polyvinylpyrrolidone is used as a food additive and stabilizer which is anticipated to drive the polyvinylpyrrolidone demand in food & beverage industry over the assessment period. Approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has further augmented the adoption of polyvinylpyrrolidone in the food & beverages industry.

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT :https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3034

Furthermore, the increasing adoption of polyvinylpyrrolidone in various applications such as water treatment, membrane distillation, gas separation, pollutants removal, and bioethanol recovery to block the polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF) membrane and to avoid nonspecific binding is likely to boost the market growth. Increasing demand for the product for manufacturing adhesives is projected to contribute to the bolstering market growth during the review period. It is also used in paints & coatings, detergents, printing inks, and photography which may aid the market growth. However, the volatility in the availability of raw materials and their prices may challenge the market growth. The use of hyaluronate in place of polyvinylpyrrolidone in skin care and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection is likely to restrain the market growth. Some of the trends noted among major players in the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market are expansions and mergers. For instance, in January 2015, BASF SE invested around USD 65 million for the expansion of their production by 6000 tons to improve its PVP manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany. Additionally, the company plans to add a PVP production facility at their Shanghai facility to expand its business in Asia Pacific region.

ALSO READ:https://telegra.ph/Polyvinylpyrrolidone-Market–Trends-Opportunities-Up-to-date-Development-Data-and-Global-Research-Insight-2018-2023-08-27

Market Segmentation:

The global Polyvinylpyrrolidone Market is segmented by grade and application.

Based on the grade, the market is segmented into PVP K-15, PVP K-30, PVP K-60, PVP K-90, and PVP K-120.

Based on the application, the global polyvinylpyrrolidone market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, food & beverage, adhesives, and others.

ALSO READ:https://wordpress.com/post/marketstudydotblog.wordpress.com/11299

Competitive Analysis

Ø BASF SE

Ø Ashland

Ø Zhangzhou HuaFu Chemical Co., Ltd

Ø Hangzhou Motto Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Ø Shanghai Yuking Water Soluble Material Tech Co., Ltd

Ø Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Ø Merck KGaA

Ø The Dow Chemical Company

Ø Jh Nanhang Industrial Co., Ltd

Ø NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD

ALSO READ:http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/automotive-lane-warning-system-market-insight-2021-size-value-demand-leading-players-review-latest-news-business-opportunitycovid-19-analysis-regional-growth-and-industry-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-27

Regional Analysis

The global polyvinylpyrrolidone market is segmented into five regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America accounts for the largest market share owing to the high demand for polyvinylpyrrolidone from pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverage industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Asia Pacific region is growing at a considerable rate due to the high demand from various end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, and others. This demand can be attributed to the growing geriatric population and the related health issues in this region.

Europe is expected to grow on account of the expanding healthcare sector in western countries such as Germany, U.K, France, and others.

Intended Audience