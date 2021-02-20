Global Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software Research Report 2026

Global Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2026-2026

This report focuses on the global Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Oracle

Fusion Risk Management

Assurance Software

Index Engines Avalution Consulting

SAI Global (Strategic BCP)

Dell Technologies (RSA)

Continuity Logic

Assurance Software (ClearView)

RecoveryPlanner

Quantivate

BC in the Cloud

LockPath

Premier Continuum

LogicManager

Datto SIRIS

FICO Decision Central

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises(1000+ Users)

Medium-Sized Enterprise(499-1000 Users)

Small Enterprises(1-499 Users)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Continuity Management Program (BCMP) Software are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

