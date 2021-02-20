Global Internet Medical Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Internet medical, is the Internet in the new application of the medical industry, which include the Internet as the carrier and the technical method of health education, medical information, electronic health records, disease risk evaluation, online consulting, electronic prescription, remote consultation, and remote treatment and rehabilitation, and other forms of health butler service.

The main levels of Internet medical are divided into Internet Medical Devices, Internet Medical Software and systems and Internet Medical Services according to different fields.

Internet Medical Devices include Wearable External Medical Devices, Implanted Medical Devices, Stationary Medical Devices and so on.

The major Internet Medical Devices s player in the market

Agamatrix (US)

Armis (US)

Capsule Technologies (US)

Comarch SA (Poland)

Cisco Systems (US)

GE Healthcare (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Intel (US)

KORE Wireless (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

OSP Labs (US)

Resideo Technologies (US)

Royal Philips (Netherlands)

SAP SE (Germany)

Sciencesoft (US)

Softweb Solutions (US)

STANLEY Healthcare (US)

Telit (UK)

Welch Allyn (US)

In addition to the mainstream Internet Medical Devices of various manufacturers, each manufacturer also has different models and functions of Internet Medical Software and systems.

Internet Medical Software and systems, include Remote Device Management, Network Bandwidth Management, Data Analytics, Application Security, Network Security.

The major Internet Medical Software and systems player in the market

PingAnHealthCloud

Winning Health Technology

Ali Health

Donghua Software

B-soft

Internet Medical Services include Deployment and Integration, Consulting, Support and Maintenance.

Company

American Well

Teladoc, Inc.

CareClix

Doctor on Demand

MD Aligne

MeMD

MDLIVE

Figure Global Internet Medical Market Size (US$ Billion) By Type

It covers five major geographic regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific region (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. The Asia-pacific region shows rapid market growth as it is home to more than 50% of the world’s population.

Growing market demand and policy for the multiplexes two-wheel driven by Internet medical industry in our country present leapfrog development. On the one hand, the Internet hospital has increased dramatically. Based on WeiJianWei data, as of November 2019, China has reached 269, has built the Internet hospital quantity throughout the year is expected to reach 300.

Under the influence of the global COVID 19 epidemic, the hospital has accelerated, and the Internet through self-built Internet hospital, in various forms such as third-party platform to develop the Internet, at the same time around the Internet, online insurance reimbursement policy renewal party policy releasing, coupled with the establishment of the user habit, Internet medical swept away a lot of obstacles in a short time.

After the COVID 19 of the epidemic, the hospital became a high-risk area, a large number of non-emergency clinics were closed, and patients with medical inconvenience began to turn to online consultation. The governments of various countries held meetings to issue documents frequently, and Internet medical treatment was frequently “named”.

According to statistics, during the epidemic period, Internet diagnosis and treatment in hospitals under the supervision of the national health commission of China increased by 17 times compared with the same period last year. At the same time, the number of consultation on some third-party Internet service platforms has increased more than 20 times over the same period.

Internet Medical User Scale (Million) under COVID 19 and Market Penetration Rate (%)

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Internet Medical market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Internet Medical market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Internet Medical market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Internet Medical market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Internet Medical market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Internet Medical market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Internet Medical market.

The following players are covered in this report:

PingAnHealthCloud (CN)

Winning Health Technology (CN)

Ali Health (CN)

Donghua Software (CN)

B-soft (CN)

Internet Medical Breakdown Data by Type

Internet Medical Devices

Internet Medical Software and systems

Internet Medical Services

Internet Medical Breakdown Data by Application

Medical Institution

Government

Personal

Other