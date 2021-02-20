Global Nutrition Chemicals Market by Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Nutrition Chemicals Market Summary

The global nutrition chemicals market is projected to mature at a considerable CAGR while garnering massive revenues during the forecast period (2014-2022).

Market Boosters and Top Restraints

The rising demand for high-quality food products is giving rise to the demand for nutrition chemicals. The growing focus on a healthy diet rich in proteins has led the nutrition chemicals market to greater heights in recent years.

Animal and plant food sources need to be enriched with nutrients that induce optimal growth, extracting high yield from them. Other than that, the rising demand for micronutrients and macronutrients products are expected to help with market growth during the conjectured time frame.

Factors including rising health and wellness trend and the evolving food landscape aids in market growth. Also, surging demand for fortified food products, convenience in use of single ingredient compared to multiple ingredients, and the mounting demand for compound animal feed spur the growth of the global nutritional premixes market.

Nutrition Chemicals Market Segmentation

The worldwide nutrition chemicals industry has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and form.

Depending on the product type, the market can be considered for plant, animal, food, and others.

Application-wise, the market segments are agriculture, household, pharmaceuticals, food, cosmetics, and personal care.

Form-based segments in the market are liquid and powder.

Nutrition Chemicals Market Regional Outlook

The main regions forming the global nutrition chemicals market size include North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, along with the rest of the world (RoW).

North America is estimated to be the most profitable market for nutrition chemicals in the given period. The market growth in the region is largely dependent on the expanding population of pets. The United States (U.S.) is the most prominent area in the region, on account of high consumer spending on pets and the subsequent rise in demand for nutritional products. The superlative performance of the regional market is the result of the booming compound animal feed industry and strong economy. The hike in demand for fortified food products accompanied by increasing investments from significant vendors also helps the market gain massive income.

In Europe, countries like France, Germany, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom (U.K.) are perceived to have the highest profit. This could be due to high domestic consumption and the surge in demand for bio-based products that come from natural feedstock.

Nutrition Chemicals Market Competitive Scenario

Nutrition chemicals is a rapidly expanding market with substantial presence of prominent vendors. The market is mostly influenced by rising consumer awareness pertaining to health food and diet. Expansion of foods and pharmaceuticals industry as well as thriving personal care sector drives product demand. Tremendous growth of end-use industries along with rising number of collaborations as well as agreements between distributers, marketing firms and manufacturers benefit the global nutrition chemicals market.

Some of these proactive vendors shaping the worldwide nutrition chemicals market are FMC Corporation, Cognis, AIC, Vertellus, DuPont, BASF, Evonik Industries, TATA chemicals, DSM, DOW Chemical, to name a few.

