Global World Insect Repellent Test Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2023

Summary
An insect repellent is a substance applied to skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages insects (and arthropods in general) from landing or climbing on that surface. Insect repellents help prevent and control the outbreak of insect-borne (and other arthropod-bourne) diseases such as malaria, Lyme disease, dengue fever, bubonic plague, and West Nile fever. Pest animals commonly serving as vectors for disease include insects such as flea, fly, and mosquito; and the arachnid tick.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Body worn insect repellent
Non body worn insect repellent
By End-User / Application
General population
Special population (baby, pregnancy, etc.)
By Company
S.C. Johnson
Spectrum Brands
3M
Avon Products Inc.
DuPont(Entomol)
BASF
Omega Pharma
Reckitt Benckiser Group
Sawyer Products
Tender
Insect Shield
ExOfficio LLC
Cloeman
All Terrain
HOMS
Jahwa
Longrich Bioscience
