Global Water and Wastewater Pipe Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2023

In this market, metal, plastic, and concrete are the major raw materials used to manufacture water and wastewater pipes.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Water and Wastewater Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The growth of residential and commercial construction and growth in infrastructure development are expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Water and Wastewater Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

China Lesso Group Holdings

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Mexichem SAB

Sekisui Chemical

Tenaris

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Metal Pipe

Plastic Pipe

Concrete Pipe

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Water and Wastewater Pipe market.

Chapter 1, to describe Water and Wastewater Pipe Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Water and Wastewater Pipe, with sales, revenue, and price of Water and Wastewater Pipe, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Water and Wastewater Pipe, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Water and Wastewater Pipe market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Water and Wastewater Pipe sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source