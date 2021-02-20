Global Carbon Capture and Storage Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2024

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) (or carbon capture and sequestration or carbon control and sequestration) is the process of capturing waste carbon dioxide (CO2) from large point sources, such as fossil fuel power plants, transporting it to a storage site, and depositing it where it will not enter the atmosphere, normally an underground geological formation.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Carbon Capture and Storage in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Carbon Capture and Storage. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of power generation fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Carbon Capture and Storage will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

For the Carbon Capture and Storage market, Exxonmobil Corporation, Schlumberger, Linde AG, Halliburton and BASF respectively account for 13.70%, 10.08%, 6.81%, 6.09% and 5.96% market share in 2018, and the sum of the market share percentage held by the largest number of firms in this industry is less than 50%, which indicate that the Carbon Capture and Storage industry is perfectly competitive and is considered low concentration.

Globally, the Carbon Capture and Storage industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Carbon Capture and Storage is relatively immatures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ExxonMobil, Schlumberger, Huaneng, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Carbon Capture and Storage and related services. At the same time, Americas, occupied 49% market share in 2018, is remarkable in the global Carbon Capture and Storage industry because of their market share and technology status of Carbon Capture and Storage.

The global Carbon Capture and Storage market is valued at 3300 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4390 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Carbon Capture and Storage.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Carbon Capture and Storage market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Carbon Capture and Storage market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Exxonmobil Corporation

Schlumberger

Huaneng

Linde AG

Halliburton

BASF

General Electric

Siemens

Honeywell UOP

Sulzer

Equinor

NRG

AkerSolutions

Shell

Skyonic Corp.

Mitsubishi Hitachi

Fluor

Sinopec

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pre-Combustion Carbon Capture

Oxy-Combustion Carbon Capture

Post-Combustion Carbon Capture

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Others