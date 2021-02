Natural Food Color Ingredients Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Global Natural Food Colors Market – Overview

Due to rising demand for clean label products, the global demand for natural food colors is increasing at an incremental pace. Clean label trend has evolved beyond ingredients and indicates that the food is prepared with the natural colors and flavors. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Natural Food Colors Market

Research Report- Forecast to 2023 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Natural Food Color is a pigment or any other substance obtained from vegetable, animal, mineral, or source capable of coloring foods, or cosmetics. Natural colors are sourced from natural and organic sources such as seeds, fruits, vegetables, algae, and insects. The increasing consumer awareness on health and wellness and their growing interest to adopt natural colors instead of synthetic colors is fuelling the demand of natural food colors. This is attributed to increasing incidence of diseases and rising health concern of consumers both in developed and developing economies over the past few years. Consumers seeking alternatives to synthetic colors

and their increasing preference for clean label products will drive the demand of natural food colors over synthetic food colors.

Natural food color are used widely in bakery and confectionary products as they make the product more appealing and visually stimulating as product appearance plays a profound role in affecting the consumer psychology. Furthermore, increasing demand for organic food and beverages also helps in accelerating the demand for the product. However, high cost of natural food ingredients hinders the growth of the market.

Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market – Segments

The global natural food colors market has been divided into ingredients type, application, form, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Carotenoids, Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin, Chlorophyll, Spirulina, and others

On The Basis Of Application: Beverages, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy Products, Meat Products, Savory & Snacks, and others

On The Basis Of Form: Liquid, Gel, Powder, Paste

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

Global Natural Food Color Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Among these, Europe is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Robust economic growth, rising urbanization, explosion of the middle class population are the significant factors for the growth of natural food color ingredients in Europe region. Asia Pacific is projected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. The growth is contributed by the increasing per capita disposable income and growing awareness of natural food colors among the consumer. However, North America is projected to experience a substantial growth during the review period of 2017-2023.

Key Players

The leading market players in the global natural food color ingredients market primarily are Chr. Hansen S/A (Denmark),

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Sensient Technology Corporation (U.S.), D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. (DDW) (U.S.), Kalsec Inc. (U.S.), Doehler Group (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.).