Extruded Snacks Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview:

Extruded snacks are derived through extrusion process of blending, shaping, drying, flavoring and packaging. Most commonly used sources for extrusion snacks are potato, rice, corn, tapioca, mixed grain, and others. Extrusion is an important food processing technique for the preparation of nutritious food for which extruded snacks are gaining popularity as a healthy snack. Increasing health conscious population and their awareness towards healthy snacking is driving the growth of extruded snacks market.

Market Forecast:

Extrusion is a process that combines several operations such as mixing, cooking, kneading, shearing, shaping and forming. It is a popular means of preparing healthy snacks and ready to eat foods. High inclination of consumers towards ready to eat packaged foods is driving the growth of extruded snacks market.

Changing lifestyle and consumers’ consumption pattern is further driving the growth of extruded snacks market. Moreover, innovation with flavors in extruded snacks is boosting the growth of extruded snacks market. Furthermore, aggressive marketing strategies and attractive packaging is adding fuel to the growth of extruded snacks market. All these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of extruded snacks market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis:

Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the market based on a wide range of variety available to the consumers at reasonable prices. India is the major contributor to the growth of extruded snacks market in Asia Pacific.

Europe is expected to grow substantially over the forecast period owing to high inclination towards healthy snacking among the consumers. In North America, the U.S. is the major contributor of extruded snacks market. Moreover, continuous innovations and intense competition among key players is growing the extruded snacks market in rest of the world.

Market Segmentation:

Extruded snacks market is segmented on the basis of type, source, distribution channel and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global extruded snacks market are Calbee, Inc. (Japan), Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Frito-Lay North America, Inc (U.S.), ITC (India), Diamond Foods Inc. (U.S.), Mondelez International Inc. (U.S.), Old Dutch Foods, Inc. (U.S.)

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries. Cordially get in Touch for More Deta