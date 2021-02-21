Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DrugMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drug Market Research Report 2020” has been featured on WiseGuyReports
The global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is valued at US$ 961.9 million in 2020 is expected to reach US$ 5792.4 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.9% during 2021-2026.
This report focuses on Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market size by analysing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.
Market Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2015 to 2026. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type, the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is segmented into
Development & Drug Target
Mechanism of Action (MoA)
Route of Administration (RoA)
Molecule Type
Segment by Application
Hospitals and Clinics
Medical Laboratories
Others
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Regional Analysis
The Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.
The key regions covered in the Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market report are:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
- E
Global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs Market: Competitive Analysis
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.
The major players in global Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Drugs market include:
Akashi Therapeutics Inc
Antisense Therapeutics Ltd
Beech Tree Labs Inc
Biogen Inc
Bioleaders Corp
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc
Biophytis SAS
Capricor Therapeutics Inc
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc
CRISPR Therapeutics
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc
Daiichi Sankyo Co Ltd
Debiopharm International SA
Editas Medicine Inc
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
FibroGen Inc
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc
Galapagos NV
Genethon SA
GTx Inc
Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc
SOM Biotech SL
Strykagen Corp
Summit Therapeutics Plc
Taiho Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
Teijin Pharma Ltd
WAVE Life Sciences Ltd