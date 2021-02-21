Covid-19 Impact on Gluten Free Bakery Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Gluten Free Bakery Market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 9.7%. Gluten is a combined of storage protein such as prolamins and glutelin’s. Gluten is found in wheat, barley, rye, oat, related species and hybrids. Gluten causes various disorders which include celiac disease, non-celiac gluten sensitivity, gluten ataxia, and wheat allergy. The demand of the gluten free food product is increasing gradually owing to the increasing consumer awareness regarding celiac diseases. Among the gluten free food product, gluten free bakery & confectionery is gaining traction.

Global Gluten Free Bakery Market is anticipated to be driven by the increasing chronic diseases in the Europe region. Celiac diseases are increasing massively in the developed economies which in turn accelerate the demand for the gluten free bakery products. Increasing consumer awareness regarding gluten allergy is anticipated to propel the demand of the gluten free bakery products in the upcoming decade. Also, strong growth of organized retail sector is considered to be one of the significant reasons of the rising growth of gluten free bakery. Key players are emphasizing to promote their new product offerings in the supermarkets & hypermarkets which is creating an awareness to the consumer of gluten free bakery.

Key players in the Global Covid-19 Impact on Gluten Free Bakery Market are emphasizing to enhance their investment in product development in order to extend the product line. Also, the companies are also inclined to increase their footprint across the world by acquiring local and regional players. Apart from that, the companies are introducing their products in the developing economies in order to penetrate in the untapped market.

Major Key Players Demand

The key players profiled in the Covid-19 Impact on Gluten Free Bakery Market are Freedom Foods (Australia), General Mills, Inc. (U.S.), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Dr. SCHÄR ltd. (U.K.), Hero Group Ag (Switzerland), Blue Diamond Growers (U.S.), Enjoy life Foods (U.S.)

This report includes a study of strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, product launches by the major gluten free bakery market players. It further includes product portfolios, developments of leading major players which includes

Key Findings

Europe dominates the gluten free bakery market followed by North America

Germany is likely to account maximum market proportion in the Europe gluten free bakery products during the review period of 2017-2023.

Segments

Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of sources which comprises of main ingredients, other ingredients. Main ingredients comprises of Rice, corn, buckwheat, quinoa and other. Other ingredient comprises of hydrocolloids, protein sources, and flavor. Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of product type such as Bread, rolls & buns, cakes & cheesecakes, muffins & cup cakes, cookies & biscuit, doughnuts, sandwiches & wraps, dough & ready mixes and others Among the product type, bread segment is accounting maximum market proportion during the forecast period of 2017-2023. Gluten free bakery market has been segmented on the basis of distribution channel which comprises of store based and non-store based.

Regional Analysis

Global Covid-19 Impact on Gluten Free Bakery Market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and rest of the world (ROW). Among these, Europe region has the major market share. The market is projected to grow at a steady pace in the review period. North America will be the fastest growing region in the Gluten Free Bakery market and North America region is accounting more than 25% of market proportion in the year of 2017. Asia Pacific region is projected to grow steadily during the forecast period of 2017-2023.