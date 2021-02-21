Global Enterprise SaaS Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Summary

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt and will significantly affect the Enterprise SaaS market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Enterprise SaaS industry.

The SaaS (software as a service) model brings new value to the software industry: customers no longer need to purchase expensive software at once, and only need to spend less initial investment to enjoy the original software services. customers can always Use the latest version of the update and better services without worrying about later maintenance and updates. SaaS usually uses a prepaid annual fee charging method, and customers will continue to renew when they are satisfied, forcing software vendors to always pay attention to customer needs, and Unlike in the past, software vendors only need to sell software to basically end.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Enterprise SaaS YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a 17% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 94.2 billion in 2020 from US$ 77.8 billion in 2019. The market size of Enterprise SaaS will reach US$ xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

In 2018, the size of China’s enterprise SaaS market reached US $ 3.5 billion, with a year-on-year growth rate of 48%, significantly higher than 2016-2017.China probable scenario is expected to grow by a 39% in 2020 and the revenue will be US$ 6.19 billion in 2020 from US$ 4.42 billion in 2019.

According to IDC’s 2015 and 2020 penetration forecasts for SaaS applications, the top three in 2020 penetration are CRM, HCM and Collaboration. Collaboration had the highest penetration rate, at 81%.

SaaS services are the largest component of the global public cloud market. Among them, CRM, ERP, and office suites are the main segments of SaaS services, accounting for 77%.

From the perspective of SaaS segmentation, the SaaS ratio in the CRM field is 25%. The second is SaaS in the ERP field, accounting for 18%.

The top five vendors in the global enterprise SaaS market in 2018 were Microsoft, Salesforce, Adobe, Oracle and SAP, of which Microsoft accounted for the largest, reaching 17%.

The SaaS market concentration of Chinese companies is relatively low, with the top ten vendors accounting for only about 30%, of which Kingdee is the company with the largest share, accounting for 5%.

From 2017, China ’s YoY trend is consistent with the global trend, reaching a peak of 48% in 2018, which is higher than the global 22%, and then slowed down, but overall higher than the global.

China’s GDP accounts for 1/6 of the world’s GDP, but SaaS scale will only account for 1/20 in 2019, so there is still considerable room in the future.

Since 2018, the industrial Internet layout has become the focus of China’s policy, connecting people, data and machines, and promoting the application of cloud computing in manufacturing, thereby promoting the development of SaaS.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

“Guide to the Construction and Promotion of Industrial Internet Networks”: By 2020, a relatively perfect top-level network design will be formed, and infrastructure and technology industrial systems will be initially established.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

“Industrial Internet Comprehensive Standardization System Construction Guide”: Promote the transformation and upgrading of related industries, accelerate the construction of a manufacturing power and network power

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

“Industrial Internet Special Working Group 2019 Work Plan”: To clarify the relevant requirements for industrial Internet construction in 2019.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

“Guiding Opinions on Strengthening Industrial Internet Security”: By the end of 2020, an industrial Internet security guarantee system will be initially established.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

” 5G + Industrial Internet “512 Project Promotion Plan”: By 2022, it will break through a batch of 5G key technologies for the specific needs of industrial Internet; build 5 industrial public service platforms; and accelerate the pilot application in vertical fields.

Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

“Public Notice on the 2019 Industrial Internet Pilot Demonstration Project List”

Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020

In 2018, SaaS spending and deployment rates continued to grow rapidly among companies of all sizes. The average enterprise spending on SaaS is about $ 343,000, an increase of 78% year-on-year.

Global Enterprise SaaS Scope and Market Size

Enterprise SaaS market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise SaaS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Enterprise SaaS market is segmented into Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Web Collaboration, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning), Supply Chain Management (SCM), On-Demand HR Solution, Product Life-cycle Management (PLM), Document Management (DM), etc.

Segment by Application, the Enterprise SaaS market is segmented into Business, HR, Information management, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Enterprise SaaS market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Enterprise SaaS market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Enterprise SaaS Market Share Analysis

Enterprise SaaS market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Enterprise SaaS business, the date to enter into the Enterprise SaaS market, Enterprise SaaS product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include ACCENTURE, AKAMAI, APPTIX ASA, ARIBA, Broadcom, CDC, CISCO, CITRIX, Dell EMC, ESKER, ETELOS, GOGRID, HCL TECHNOLOGIES, IBM, INFOSYS, JOYENT, MICROSOFT, NETSUITE, NOVELL, ORACLE, PATNI COMPUTER SYSTEMS, PROGRESS SOFTWARE, RAMCO SYSTEMS, RIGHTNOW TECHNOLOGIES, SABA SOFTWARE, SALESFORCE.COM, SAP, TALEO, TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES, WIPRO, etc.

This report focuses on the global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Enterprise SaaS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Relationship Management (CRM)

Web Collaboration

ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning)

Supply Chain Management (SCM)

On-Demand HR Solution

Product Life-cycle Management (PLM)

Document Management (DM)

Market segment by Application, split into

Business

HR

Information management

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Enterprise SaaS status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Enterprise SaaS development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Enterprise SaaS are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

