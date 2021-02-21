Global PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2025

This report focuses on the global PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Thermofisher

Illumine

Paragon Genomics

Roche

Qiagen

Bioo Scientific

Agilent

Pillar Biosciences

LC-Bio Technologies (Hangzhou) CO. LTD.

iGen Technologies

Burning Rock

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Biomarker Discovery

Blood Sample Testig

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Academics/Research Institutions

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of PCR and NGS-Based Molecular Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

