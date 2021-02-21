Global Antivirus & Security Software Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2017-2022

This report splits Antivirus & Security Software by Price, by Function. This shares the history data information from 2012 to 2016, and forecast from 2017 to 2022.

And this report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Antivirus & Security Software industry.

This report focus Global market, it covers details players regions product type and other details as following:

Major Companies of Antivirus & Security Software

Symantec(US)

McAfee(US)

Trend(US)

Bitdefender(Romania)

Kaspersky(Russia)

Webroot(US)

Sonicwall(US)

ESET(Slovak Republic)

Panda(Spain)

AVG(Czech Republic)

ThreatTrack Security(US)

Avanquest(France)

Intego(US)

Avast(Czech Republic)

BullGuard(UK)

RISING(China)

Micropoint(China)

JIANGMIN(China)

G DATA(Germany)

Kingsoft(China)

Qihoo(China)

Tencent(China)

Baidu(China)

Fygsoft(China)

Avira(Germany)

Comodo(US)

Microsoft(US)

F-Secure(Finland)

NormanASA(Norway)

CAAntivirus(US)

Fortinet(US)

Barracuda(US)

Watchguard(US)

Malwarebytes(US)

Emsisoft(Austria)

Iolo technologies(US)

VIPRE(US)

Laplink(US)

Cyber alert(US)

Huorong Security(China)

Main Regions

United States

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Poland

Others

China

Japan

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Main Product Type

Antivirus & Security Software Market, by Price

$0.01 to $5

$5 to $20

$20 to $50

$50 to $150

$150 & Above

Antivirus & Security Software Market, by Function

Antivirus

Internet Security

Others

Main Applications

Household

Commercial

