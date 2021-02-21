Global Dairy Enzymes Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Global dairy enzymes have witnessed massive growth over the last few years. Mass urbanization and growing middle-income population group are the key factors for the rising consumption of dairy products, which in turn accelerates the demand of dairy enzymes in the near future. Dairy product

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5146

Market Overview

The increasing demand of dairy products in the food and beverage industry such as ice-cream, yoghurt, and kefir is raising the demand of dairy enzymes at a global level. Availability of dairy enzymes in various forms has influenced the increasing demand of dairy enzymes in various dairy products. Improved processing technologies are also playing the key role in the rising sales of dairy products from last few years. Rising health concerns is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of the global dairy enzymes market.

ALSO READ: https://yarabook.com/read-blog/195837

Market Forecast

The global dairy enzymes market share in the foods and beverages industry is escalated by the rising demand for dairy products in the developed countries. Dairy enzymes are found to have wide application in dairy industry, amongst which the application in the cheese production, and dairy beverages is increasing at a higher rate.

Increasing consumption of yogurt among the young consumers is a primary driving factor for the growth of dairy enzymes market. Dairy enzymes add additional nutritional value and flavour to fermented products including yogurts. Consumption of dairy products is increasing globally and consumer preferences are changing from ice-creams to yogurts and speciality cheese.

Increasing demand for functional dairy foods and beverages is driving the growth of the dairy enzymes market. Furthermore, advance processing methods technologies, and high opportunities in developing countries are positively supporting the growth of the global dairy enzymes market.

ALSO READ: https://justpaste.it/8toz3

However, dairy enzymes have been facing many challenges due to the changing preference for vegan alternatives such as plant dairy enzymes. The market players are responding to these new opportunities by expanding their service offerings/product lines, which has boosted the share of the dairy enzymes in the global market. The global dairy enzymes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Downstream analysis

Global Dairy Enzymes Market is segmented into type and application.

On the basis of the type, it is segmented into lactase, rennet, lipases, catalase, proteinases, peptidases, and others. Among all, the rennet enzyme segment is dominating the market followed by the lactase due to its high use in cheese production.

On the basis of the application, the dairy enzymes market is segmented into kefir, yogurt, cheese, sour cream, and others. The kefir segment is dominating the market due to increasing demand for functional beverages.

ALSO READ: https://www.medgadget.com/2020/11/medical-device-reprocessing-market-2020-industry-size-share-cagr-status-technology-advancement-key-companies-revenue-regional-trends-new-device-development.html

Regional Analysis

The global dairy enzymes market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). The North American region is dominating the dairy enzymes market followed by Europe owing to increasing demand for dairy and dairy-based products.

Key players in the dairy enzymes market are largely located in North America and Europe. Key players from the U.S., Germany, and the U.K are following strategies of merger and acquisition with small players to expand their business in other regions due to increasing demand of dairy enzymes in functional beverages.

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asperger-syndrome-market-drivers-segmentations-key-players-analysis-forecast-2021-2023-2021-01-17

Market Segmentation

Dairy enzymes market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global dairy enzymes market: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), Danisco A/S (U.S.), DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Kerry Group PLC. (Republic of Ireland), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Biocatalysts Limited (U.K.), Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited (India), SternEnzym GmbH Company KG (Germany), Connell Bros. Co. LLC (U.S), Amano Enzyme Inc. (Japan)