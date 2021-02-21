Global Dairy Ingredients Market Research Report 2021 – 2023

Dairy ingredients include a wide range of products including milk powder, whey ingredients, and other major products with potential application as functional ingredients. Dairy Ingredients Market are high in protein value and help in providing balanced nutrition to consumers. They have diverse application in various industries and see immense growth, majorly in the baby food and infant formula sector.

Due to wide consumption of dairy ingredients in various industries, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Dairy Ingredients Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Dairy ingredients are substances which are extracted from milk and are used to provide texture and flavor to various foods and beverages. These are stored in dry, concentrated and liquid forms. Dairy ingredients help in emulsification, fat holding, and viscosity creation. Dairy ingredients are considered as significant tools for a food developer to create a desirable attributes in foods. Growing prominence of nutritional enrichment in foods & beverages due to increasing awareness towards maintaining healthy lifestyle among individuals is projected to have a positive impact on the dairy ingredients market.

Increasing consumption of protein fortified functional food products by vegans is expected to have a strong impact on dairy ingredients market. Increasing demand for protein supplements in food items has resulted in new product launches by food & beverage companies, which is expected to fuel the demand for whey and milk powders. Regulatory support proposed towards the incorporation of whey protein in foods & drinks by the USFDA, and UK government is expected to have a significant impact on the growth of dairy ingredients market. Moreover, the rising demand for dairy products in emerging markets including China and India as a result of product innovation by the key players is projected to surge the growth of dairy ingredients market.

Global Dairy Ingredients Market – Segments

The global dairy ingredients market has been segmented by type, application, and region.

On The Basis Of Type: Milk Powders (Skimmed Milk Powder, Whole Milk Powder, and Dairy Whitener), Whey Ingredients (Whey Protein Concentrates, Whey Protein Isolates, Sweetened Whey Powder, and Others), Protein Ingredients (Milk Protein Concentrates, Milk Protein Isolates, Casein & Caseinates, Milk Protein Hydrolysates, and Others), Lactose & Its Derivatives, and Others

On The Basis Of Application: Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Bakery & Confectionery, Convenience Foods, Baby Food & Infant Milk Formula, Sports & Clinical Nutrition, and Others

On The Basis Of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Global Dairy Ingredients Market – Regional Analysis

Global Dairy Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is dominating the dairy ingredients market. Regulatory inclination towards promoting investments in food & beverage sectors of China and India is expected to improve the manufacturing capacity of baked goods and sports nutrition products. This trend is projected to remain a major driving factor for promoting the use of dairy ingredients.

Rising expenditure of sports professionals and working population towards nutritional products in Germany, France, the UK, and Russia for improving muscular strength is expected to promote the usage of milk powder as functional ingredients in Europe. High inclination of the governments of Middle East countries including Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar for promoting investments in domestic food & beverage sector is expected to open new avenues for dairy ingredients over the forecast period in this region.

Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the global dairy ingredients market: Cargill (U.S.), Fonterra Co-operative Group (New Zealand), Friesland Campina (The Netherlands), Dairy Farmers of America (U.S.), Glanbia Plc. (Ireland), Groupe Lactalis (Germany), and Arla Foods. (Denmark), among others.