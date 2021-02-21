Global Urinary Incontinence Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Given the debilitating impact of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) on Urinary Incontinence Market, companies are on the lookout for starting production lines. Get an inside look at the market prospects and its future decisions in light of the pandemic and other such unforeseen circumstances.

Urinary Incontinence Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) has announced a new release on the global urinary incontinence market. The report provides a thorough outline of the market’s likely growth trajectory over the forecast period from 2016 to 2022, based on a solid analysis of the market’s growth drivers and overall economic environment. The report estimates the global urinary incontinence market to exhibit a CAGR of 3-4% over the forecast period. The global urinary incontinence market is expected to rise to a valuation of USD 27,775.9 million by 2022.

Urinary incontinence is a medical condition wherein the patient can’t control his or her urinary bladder and urinates without being conscious of it. This can be caused by various factors, including temporary urinary incontinence caused by urinary tract infections or severe constipation or chronic urinary incontinence caused by a general weakening of the pelvic floor muscles or hyperactivity of the urinary bladder and the muscles controlling it. The embarrassment caused by urinary incontinence is only the first part of the problems associated with urinary incontinence, as incontinence can be an indication of more serious underlying nervous or urinary tract conditions. Leftover urine in the bladder can also act as a breeding ground for bacteria, making the patient liable to suffer from further urinary tract infections.

Depending on the specific type of incontinence, different medications and treatments can be prescribed for urinary incontinence.

Urinary Incontinence Market Segmentation:

The global urinary incontinence market has been segmented on the basis of type of incontinence and devices.

On the basis of type of incontinence, the global urinary incontinence market is segmented into stress incontinence, which leads to unconscious urination when an excessive stress is applied in the form of violent sneezing or coughing, urge incontinence, which leads to constant urges of urination and unconscious loss of urine, overflow incontinence, which leads to some urine being left over in the bladder when the individual feels he is done and being expelled at random afterwards, and mixed incontinence, which can present as a variable mixture of any of the above types of incontinence.

On the basis of device, the global urinary incontinence market is segmented into electrical stimulation devices, Foley catheters, antimicrobial Foley catheters, urethral bulking agents, and others.

Urinary Incontinence Market Regional Analysis:

The global urinary incontinence market is segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. The Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific hold dominant shares in the global urinary incontinence market, with the Middle East and Africa likely to retain only a small share in the global market over the forecast period.

The Americas is likely to remain the major regional segment of the global urinary incontinence market over the forecast period. The growing prevalence of urinary incontinence in North America is a major driver for the global urinary incontinence market. This is further aided by the growth of the geriatric population in North America, as elderly people often face urinary incontinence issues due to weakening of the pelvic floor due to aging. The vast baby boomer demographic in the U.S. and Canada is thus likely to be a major consumer in the global urinary incontinence market over the forecast period.

Europe is likely to retain the second position in the global urinary incontinence market behind the Americas due to the widespread availability of incontinence medication and the growing geriatric population in developed countries such as the UK, Germany, and France. The advanced healthcare sector in Europe is likely to be a major driver for the urinary incontinence market in the region over the forecast period.

Urinary Incontinence Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading players in the global urinary incontinence market include NeoTract Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Coloplast Corp., Ethicon US LLC, Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard Inc., and Promedon.

Urinary Incontinence Industry Updates:

In January 2019, researchers at the Washington University in St. Louis presented an LED-based neural stimulation device designed to stimulate nerves and thus improve control over urinary motions. The device stimulates nerves by the use of an LED light and was successfully demonstrated in rats.