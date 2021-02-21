Global Adventure Travel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Adventure Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Adventure Travel development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

TUI Group

Thomas Cook Group

Jet2 Holidays

Cox & Kings Ltd

Lindblad Expeditions

Travcoa

Scott Dunn

Abercrombie & Kent Ltd

Micato Safaris

Tauck

Al Tayyar

Backroads

Zicasso

Exodus Travels

Butterfield & Robinson

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Polar Region

Mountain

Submarine

Aerospace

Market segment by Application, split into

Millennial

Generation X

Baby Boomers

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Adventure Travel status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Adventure Travel development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Adventure Travel are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.