Global Exome Sequencing Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

This report focuses on the global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Exome Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina TruSeq Exome
Thermo Fisher
Roche
Angilent
Eurofins
Sengenics
Ambry
Macrogen
BGI
Novo Gene
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Agilent HaloPlex
Agilent SureSelect
Agilent SureSelect QXT
Illumina TruSeq Exome
Roche Nimblegen SeqCap
MYcroarray MYbaits
Market segment by Application, split into
Mendelian disease and rare syndrome gene discovery
The research of complex diseases
Mouse exome sequencing
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Exome Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Exome Sequencing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Exome Sequencing are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.