Global Mixed Xylene Industry Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market research Report 2023

Mixed Xylene Market Overview

Mixed Xylene is flammable, colorless liquid with sweet odor, aromatic hydrocarbon. Mixed xylene is generally a mixture of isomers of xylene with ethyl benzene.

Based on application, the global mixed xylene market is segmented into fuel blending, solvents, thinners, raw material. Solvent segment accounted for largest market share in the global market. Wide applications of solvent grade mixed xylene in paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants industry is expected to dominate the segment during the forecast period. Moreover, properties of mixed xylene such as miscible with ether, alcohol, and many other organic solvents are expected to increase its demand. Mixed xylene as a raw material accounted for significant annual growth rate during the forecast period. The factors that boosts the demand of the mixed xylene as a raw material is its growing use for manufacturing of agriculture pesticides and other chemicals.

On the basis of end use, the global mixed xylene market growth has been categorized into paints & coatings, adhesives & sealants, pesticides, chemicals, gasoline, printing, rubber & leather and others. The paints & coatings segment held the major market share in 2017, which mainly attributed to the surging demand of pains and coatings in architectural (residential, commercial) and industrial activities (automotive, aerospace, marine, general industrial) across the globe.

Mixed Xylene Market Segmentation

Mixed Xylene Regional Analysis

The global mixed xylene market share has been studied with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at a highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand of mixed xylene in the adhesives & sealants and paints & coatings applications. North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forest period. This is mainly due to the growing demand for the product as a solvent in coatings in various industrial application such as aerospace, automotive, consumer goods, general industrial.

Competitive Analysis

Leading players in the global mixed xylene market are Flint Hills Resources, LLC, GS Caltex Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, TOTAL S.A., LOTTE Chemical Corporation, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, China National Petroleum Corporation, SK global chemical Co., Ltd., and YPF Sociedad Anónima.

