Global World Ink & Toner Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2015-2023

Summary

Printing ink is colored glue stick, make of dye, binders and the additives, used for clothing and paper printing, and can be dried on the object to be printed. Toner (also called toner) is not the main component of carbon, but most of them are made of resin and carbon black, charge agents, magnetic and other components.

High temperature melts the toner into the paper fibers, the resin is oxidized into a gas with a pungent odor, which is everyone talking about ‘Ozone’

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Dye ink

Pigment ink

By End-User / Application

Packaging

Publication and commercial printing

Others(Including decorative printing, etc)

By Company

HP

Brother

Canon

Epson

Lexmark

Samsung

DIC

Flint Group

