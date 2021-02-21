Smart Diapers Research Report 2015-2020

Smart Diapers Market Forecast

The global smart diapers market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2019 and 2025. The growth of the global smart diapers market is driven by the increasing adoption of technology by working families to ease baby and elder care. A growing geriatric population is also expected to catalyze market growth over the next few years. To survive in the competitive market, industry players are focusing on smart wearable technology and product innovation. Companies are developing diapers with sensors connected to mobile phone applications that send out alerts on detecting a leak. In 2019, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. is expected to account for a 19.58% share of the global baby care products market to be a major player in the global COVID-19 analysis on smart diapers market overview during the forecast period.

Smart Diapers Market Growth Opportunities

Growing popularity of disposable smart diapers: Disposable smart diapers for babies or adults are popular among consumers due to their easy availability at both online and offline retail stores. Consumer awareness about these products has also increased and, thus, the disposable segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market during the review period. Moreover, market players such as Procter & Gamble Company, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., and Simavita are offering different types of disposable smart diapers for babies as well as adults, which is further influencing this market.

Convenience stores to remain the preferred sales channel for smart diapers: Convenience stores offer consumers the chance to check the quality and variety of products. Consumers are increasingly shopping at supermarkets and hypermarkets such as Walmart and Tesco due to their widespread networks and the availability of smart diapers in a variety of types, sizes, and brands. These factors are helping to increase the sales of smart diapers through convenience stores by gaining a large consumer base.

Smart Diapers Market Key Players

Procter & Gamble Company (Pampers) (US)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Huggies) (India)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Earth’s Best) (US)

Simavita (AlertPLUS) (Australia)

Abena A/S (Abri-Form) (Denmark)

ElderSens (US)

Monit Corporation (US)

Pixie Scientific (US)

Opro9 (Taiwan)

Smart Bottoms (US)

Vandrico Solutions Inc. (Canada)

Sinopulsar (Taiwan)

Enka Hygiene (Turkey)

Smartipants (US)

Bambo Nature USA (US)

NOTE: Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of market and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

